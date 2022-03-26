Silent crowd goes wild as player with visual impairment scores at basketball game

Brandy Navetta of Zeeland Public Schools, located in Michigan’s Zeeland, captured the video and it was later shared on the official Twitter handle of the school. “And you thought March Madness was exciting. Zeeland Public Schools Unified Basketball took over the court this morning, and the crowd went WILD!” they wrote while posting the video.

The clip opens to show the player standing with a basketball in her hand. Soon her teammates are seen helping her to get to the correct position. As this happens, the crowd suddenly falls silent and a woman starts tapping a pole against the backboard. The player initially takes some time and then nails the free throw. As soon as the ball enters the basket, the crowd erupts in cheers and applause.

Take a look at the incredible video:

And you thought March Madness was exciting. Zeeland Public Schools Unified Basketball took over the court this morning, and the crowd went WILD! #ZpsLearningForLife pic.twitter.com/jrnFeBy7bP — Zeeland Public Schools (@zeelandschools) March 22, 2022

The video, since being shared, has gone all kinds of viral. Till now, the video has accumulated more than 2.9 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Look at the guy on the right, in grey so presumably from the other team, jump up and wave his arms,” wrote a Twitter user. “I love that the reaction was instantaneous. You can't manufacture that. I bet the girl who got the shot is still smiling about it,” posted another. “Very compassionate! What a thrill for that young lady and the crowd. Goosebumps just watching it,” expressed a third.

