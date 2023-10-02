Singer's unexpected gesture for Sneha Ullal in Mumbai cafe leaves her feeling 'lucky'

“Where words fail, music speaks”. These words by Danish writer Hans Christian Andersen perfectly capture what happened in a Mumbai cafe one evening when actor Sneha Ullal visited the place to spend time with her friends. Little did she know she was in for a wonderful surprise. While she was casually dining in the cafe, a singer unexpectedly started singing one of her songs from her debut film. Sneha Ullal made her acting debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2005 Hindi film Lucky: No Time for Love. The image shows Sneha Ullal looking at the singer who surprised her by singing a song from her film. (Instagram/@snehaullal)

Sneha took to Instagram to share this heartwarming gesture and wrote, "An unexpected gesture by a random yet talented singer, in a cozy cafe embraces my favourite song ‘Sun Zara’ from my first ever film ‘Lucky’ makes me truly feel as if luck had orchestrated this beautiful moment just for me." The video was shared on September 22 and has garnered over five million views so far.

Among the many praises in her comments section, what caught everyone’s eyes was Bhavya Gulshan Ahuja’s comment, the singer himself. He went on to thank the actor, calling it an ‘honour.’

“It’s an honour for me to sing for you in your presence. Thank you so much for this video,” Ahuja wrote.

Take a look at the video of the singer surprising Sneha Ullal:

Besides gathering millions of views and thousands of likes, the video also prompted people to post various comments.

Here’s how netizens reacted to Sneha Ullal’s video:

While some couldn’t help but notice Sneha’s resemblance with Aishwarya Rai, many showered love on Bhavya for his singing skills as well as for this sweet gesture.

“Wow. Amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. Another added, “Bro full song upload kardo [Bro, upload the full version]. Outstanding.” A third user commented, “Omg how she is not in the limelight.” A fourth added, “This song is making me nostalgic.”

Who is Bhavya Gulshan Ahuja?

We got in touch with the singer to know a bit more about him. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Bhavya says he has been singing for over 10 years now. The 25-year old is currently employed with Tropics Bar,Taj Lands End (Mumbai). Prior to this, he was working with Amazon. Bhavya is currently focussing on his singing career and wants to pursue it full-time.

Where is Sneha Ullal currently?

Sneha, who instantly became famous for her resemblance to Aishwarya Rai, said she wasn’t really happy being compared to her. Sneha took a break from Hindi cinema after her second movie Aryanfailed to make an impact at the box office. She made her Tollywood debut in 2008 with Ullasamga Utsahamga, which turned out to be a huge hit. She was last seen in 2022 Hindi film Love You Loktantra.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!