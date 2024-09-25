Smoke comes out of Emirates Chennai-Dubai flight in viral video. Passenger claims he was ‘kicked out'

A fire broke out inside an Emirates plane late on Tuesday night at the Chennai International Airport before its flight to Dubai, a viral video shows. In the video, filmed by ground workers from the tarmac, plumes of white smoke can be seen coming out of the plane's tail.(X/ @FlightModeblog)

According to reports, the plane was in the process of being refuelled ahead of the flight to Dubai when smoke began rising from it. In the video, filmed by ground workers from the tarmac, plumes of white smoke can be seen coming out of the plane's tail as airport employees carefully approach it.

The clip also shows fire officials spraying water on the plane's tail to extinguish the fire.

Watch the viral video here:

In a statement to news agency ANI, an Emirates spokesperson said that the flight EK547 from Chennai to Dubai was delayed due to a "technical fault".

"Emirates flight EK547 from Chennai to Dubai on 24 September 2024 was delayed due to a technical fault. Following an engineering inspection, the aircraft was cleared to proceed to Dubai. Emirates apologises for the inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance," it read.

(Also read: Plane forced to make emergency landing after live mouse ‘jumped’ out of passenger's in-flight meal)

Passengers "kicked out" of flight

An X user, who was supposed to board the flight at Chennai, said that the airlines kicked out the passengers after they boarded the plane. "We were kicked out of the flight once boarded and asked to stand outside for 50 mins without any reason," X user Sathish said in a post.

He added that once the passengers were removed from the plane they were told that their flight would be delayed by 2.5 hours. "This is completely unacceptable behavior from Emirates," he wrote, sharing a photo of a packed aerobridge with scores of passengers lined up to board the flight.

The airlines' X account responded to the post and apologised for the delay. "We're sorry for the flight delay, Sathish. Also, we're sorry for your disappointment. Please DM us with the booking reference/ticket number, full name and email address on the booking. We'll check and guide you. Thanks," the response said.