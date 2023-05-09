Smriti Irani’s funny take on marriage using TMKOC’s Jethalal, Daya leaves people laughing hard

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, popularly known as TMKOC, is an Indian sitcom set in Gokuldham society. The show revolves around the lives of its residents and their everyday shenanigans. With its unique blend of comedy, social commentary, and family drama, the show is a favourite of many. Its characters Jethalal, Taarak Mehta, and Dayaben, have become household names and are adored by fans across the country. Now, Smriti Irani has used two clips from the show featuring Jethalal and Daya to advice people ‘who have taken pheras’. The Union Minister’s hilarious post has left people rolling on the floor, laughing. The picture depicts Jethalal and Daya from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

“Moral of the story — those who have taken pheras please eat badam #dayabhabhi rocks. 1 clip courtesy Internet 2 clips courtesy Jetha Lal,” wrote Smriti Irani while sharing clips on Instagram where Jethalal and Dayaben share a funny banter.

In the first clip, Jethalal humorously asks Dayaben where she was when God was distributing intelligence, to which she replies that she was taking the wedding vows with him. The second clip shows Dayaben testing Jethalal’s math skills by asking him the number of grains in a kilo of wheat. When he fails to answer, she feeds him an almond and asks him the number of bananas in a dozen, which he answers correctly. She then says, “Dekha badam ka kamaal (See the magic of almonds).’

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has raked up more than 21,300 views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even dropped comments on the hilarious clips featuring Jethalal and Daya. A few even left laughing emoticons in the comments sections.

Check out a few reactions below:

“This is too much,” posted an Instagram user with laughing emoticons. Another added, “Hhahahahaha .. true.” “@maakasamdilipjoshi sir, bring back daya ji , now even the minister of Women and Child development has started missing her,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “All time favourite.” “Ok from now on I will soak almonds in water every night, and eat them in the morning,” commented a fifth. A sixth shared, “Evergreen serial.”

