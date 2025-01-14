Social media users track down stolen motorcycle after cosplayer flaunts it online

Social media users in Japan played a key role in identifying a motorcycle thief after a cosplayer posted a picture of himself with a stolen bike online. The post caught the attention of online sleuths who were able to trace his identity. The surprising revelation came when it was discovered that the thief, initially thought to be a woman, was actually a 39-year-old man from Hamamatsu city, according to the South China Morning Post. The wife of the bike’s owner reported the theft of their Suzuki TL1000R. (X/@chanmn__12,)

The incident unfolded when the wife of the bike’s owner, @chanmn__12, reported the theft of their Suzuki TL1000R, a rare and discontinued race bike valued at approximately 1.1 million yen (approximately ₹5.81 lakh) on the second-hand market. She shared details of the bike’s specifications and registration plate online, requesting help to locate it.

Take a look at the post:

The bike had been parked in Shinshiro city, Aichi prefecture, on December 30 but was found missing the following morning. The owner, @nyankoya85, described the motorcycle as being in exceptional condition and difficult to replace.

Social media leads to breakthrough

The post gained massive traction, with over 14 million views and 1,400 reposts. Within 24 hours, internet users identified a cosplayer, @SakuraVictoria_, who had shared photos of the same bike on December 31. The individual, with more than 2,000 followers, had posted that they were thrilled to finally own a Suzuki TL1000R after desiring one for 15 years.

Some users grew suspicious after noticing the bike was shown being loaded into a van in the photos. The owner recognised the motorcycle immediately, citing its unique tyre patterns, which he had personally replaced. The family promptly informed the police.

On January 1, the first day of 2025, the 39-year-old man confessed to stealing the bike from a residential parking area and turned himself in to the police. It was revealed that the cosplayer who dressed as a plump female anime character was actually a man.

The thief apologised to the owner, saying he was “sorry to the victim.” However, the owner refused to forgive him, citing the damage caused to the bike’s steering lock during the theft. He also declined to meet the thief in person.

The cosplayer’s social media account is now locked, and all posts have been hidden.

Online users expressed both relief and amusement over the incident. “This thief was so stupid, showing off stolen stuff online,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “How good it is that the lost property could be retrieved on the first day of the New Year. It is a lucky sign.”

