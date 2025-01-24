Menu Explore
Son takes father, a former ITC Delhi watchman, for dinner to same place after 25 years

BySimran Singh
Jan 24, 2025 11:27 AM IST

A man took his father, a former ITC watchman, back to the luxurious hotel for dinner after 25 years, celebrating his journey and sacrifices.

A heartwarming moment of love and gratitude between a father and son has left social media deeply moved. A man recently took his father, who had worked as a watchman at ITC in New Delhi from 1995 to 2000, back to the very same place for a special dinner after 25 years.

The man worked as a watchman at ITC in New Delhi from 1995-2000.(X/@@desiastronomer)
The man worked as a watchman at ITC in New Delhi from 1995-2000.(X/@@desiastronomer)

Sharing the emotional moment on X, the son captioned the post, “My father was a watchman at ITC in New Delhi from 1995-2000; today I had the opportunity to take him to the same place for dinner.” The post featured a touching photo of the father, mother, and son dining together at a table, a scene that beautifully symbolised the journey of their hard work and accomplishments.

The story struck a chord with netizens, who poured their love into the comments section. One user wrote, “Let’s love our #Parents. Parents do all the sacrifices for kids’ growth and future. Kids, when they grow, need to repay that with love and care to their parents. I have not seen God, but I have seen my parents!”

Take a look at the video:

Another added, “Great way to celebrate your achievement and cherish these moments. Take care of your parents.”

A third wrote, “It reminds me of movie Deewar ! Great initiative & we love you for the step taken to honour the service of your father. He will be so proud . Perfect example you have set for current generation.”

A user added, “You know, the father might have worked his heart out to make sure his kid has a better future. Appreciate you doing this to him.”

One user wrote, “I don't even know you, but you made my day”

