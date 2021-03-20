SpiceJet honours Sonu Sood with special aircraft livery, actor responds

SpiceJet has dedicated a special aircraft livery to honour actor Sonu Sood for his humanitarian efforts to help stranded migrant workers reach their homes during coronavirus crisis last year. Their post has now won people over and prompted them to share all sort of comments. The actor too responded to this gesture by the airlines with an emotional tweet.

“The phenomenally-talented @SonuSood has been a messiah to lakhs of Indians during the pandemic, helping them reunite with their loved ones, feed their families and more,” they wrote while sharing a video showcasing the aircraft livery.

In the same thread, they also shared two more tweets. Take a look at the posts:

While replying, Sood wrote, “Remember coming from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket. Thank you everyone for all the love. Miss my parents more. @flyspicejet.” His post is complete with images showcasing the aircraft livery.

Both the posts have received tons of appreciative comments from people. Here’s what some tweeple posted:

