SpiceJet pilot's poetic in-flight announcement leaves people amused. Video takes Internet by storm

In-flight announcements about flight routes, temperature, and other onboard services are standard for any airline. They are usually shared by the pilot or the head of the cabin crew during the takeoff and follow a set format. However, every once in a while, the airline staff employ their creativity to come up with interesting ways of delivering the in-flight announcements. One such example is shown in this video shared on Twitter. The clip captures a poetic announcement onboard a SpiceJet flight.

Twitter user Eepsita posted the video. “In a @flyspicejet flight from Delhi to Srinagar & omg, the captain killed it! They started off in English, but I only began recording later. Idk if this is a new marketing track or it was the captain himself, but this was so entertaining & endearing!” they shared along with the clip.

The video opens to show an inside view of a flight. Someone is also heard making an announcement in Hindi and that too in a poetic manner. We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything the video captures, so take a look.

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 1.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received more than 4,800 likes. People posted different comments while reacting to the video.

SpiceJet dropped a comment and wrote, “Glad you liked it, Eepsita. Please DM us your PNR so we may share your words with our Captain. Stay #RedHotSpicy.” To which, Eepsita posted, “Just did. My best to the captain!”

“Think it’s the captain. I have heard a few very creative captains over the last few months who try to make these otherwise boring announcements interesting, across different airlines,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is the best thing I have heard today!” shared another. “Ultimate!! It's the captain. I remember an Indigo pilot doing something similar a couple of months back,” expressed a third.