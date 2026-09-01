‘Spite might be greatest incentive’: Bengaluru CEO on employees working weekends

A Bengaluru-based CEO has revealed that his employees are voluntarily working late nights and weekends — not for better incentives, but to spite a rival company. Vikram Pai, CEO and co-founder of ReferRush, shared an X post elaborating on this unusual decision by his staff. Vikram Pai is the CEO and co-founder of ReferRush. (LinkedIn/Vikram Pai)

Along with the post, he shared a screenshot of an employee declaring that he would not take any Sundays off for the next three weeks, barring an emergency.

“Spite might be the greatest employee incentive” In his X post, Vikram Pai explained that a customer who treated his team terribly went on to build a rival product. It was to spite this former customer that his employees were working extra hard.

“A customer of ours who treated my team terribly decided to go build a competing product,” he wrote.

The Bengaluru-based CEO of ReferRush said that he had tried every trick in the book to make his product move faster, including better incentives, bonuses and equity for staff. Nothing, however, had worked quite as well as animosity.

“I’ve tried everything to make us move faster: bonuses, incentives, deadlines, equity. Nothing has worked quite like this,” Vikram Pai wrote on X. “My team is so pissed off they’re voluntarily working nights and Sundays.”

He acknowledged that he was happy to see his employees working overtime of their own volition.

“Turns out spite might be the greatest employee incentive of all time and as a founder I’m way too happy about this,” he concluded.