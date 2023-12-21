close_game
News / Trending / SRK fans dance to Dunki’s Lutt Putt Gaye inside Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy. Watch

SRK fans dance to Dunki’s Lutt Putt Gaye inside Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 21, 2023 05:34 PM IST

The video that captures people dancing inside Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy was shared on X, formerly Twitter. It has since clocked thousands of views and likes.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s first film together, Dunki, has hit the theatres, and fans are excited to see King Khan on the silver screen for the third time this year. The first screening of the film in India took place at 5:55 am at Mumbai’s iconic single-screen theatre, Gaiety Galaxy. As expected, fans flooded social media with videos of themselves dancing to dhol beats and burning fireworks outside the theatre to celebrate the release of Dunki. Now, several videos from the film’s first-day first-show are going viral on social media, aptly capturing Dunki fever.

Fans dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s Lutt Putt Gaye from the film Dunki inside Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai. (X/@SRKUniverse)
Fans dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Lutt Putt Gaye from the film Dunki inside Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai. (X/@SRKUniverse)

“Latest: Crowd goes berserk on Lutt Putt Gaya at Gaiety Mumbai. Craze for King Khan and #Dunki!” wrote Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club while sharing videos on X.

The videos show fans singing and dancing to the Dunki song Lutt Putt Gaye. They sway to the beats of the song amid a shower of paper confetti and camera flashes illuminating the theatre.

Watch the videos here:

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, the film has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. The film is about four friends, Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, who dream of settling down in London for a better life. In order to achieve their goal, they go through a tough and life-changing journey that reshapes their futures.

Have you watched Dunki yet? What are your thoughts on this multi-starrer film?

