News / Trending / Dunki reactions: What are people saying about SRK, Rajkumar Hirani's film?

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 21, 2023 11:01 AM IST

A few people said that the film is a masterpiece and even gave it five star rating. A few others were not too impressed by it.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's highly anticipated film Dunki is out now. The film, which also features Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover tells a tale of love and friendship between four people. As the film was released today, December 21, eager audiences swarmed their nearby theatres to catch the early morning show.

Many people have given their views on X for Dunki.
Now, many people have started giving their reviews on X. While some laud it as a 'blockbuster,' others offer a less favourable perspective, describing the film as 'boring.' (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan looks on as drones light up Dubai sky with his signature pose ahead of Dunki release. See pics)

Here's what people are saying about Dunki:

An X user called the film 'an absolute family entertainer.'

A few people gave the film five stars.

A fourth said that the film is a 'blockbuster' and a 'masterpiece.'

Several others thought that Dunki was 'boring' and 'disappointing.'

More about Dunki:

The film is a presentation of JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. It is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Dunki is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.

Have you watched the film yet? What are your thoughts on it?

