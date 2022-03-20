Street vendor makes fruit dosa in this bizarre video. Netizens not impressed

Social media is filled with various bizarre food fusions that leave you wondering why someone tried it. There is hardly any dish left that isn’t experimented with by trying some new concoctions. Maggi and dosa are some of the most popular dishes that street vendors try to turn into something new but the result isn’t according to everyone’s palate. Like this video posted by a food blogger on Instagram of a street vendor who is seen making dosa with fruits and as expected it hasn’t impressed netizens.

The video was posted by food blogger Anikait Luthra on March 11 and it has got more than 1.45 lakh views so far. The video begins with the street vendor spreading the dosa batter on a hot pan. Then he adds lots of fruits and a generous amount of cheese. After the dosa is prepared, he again garnishes it with cheese and adds some more fruits and chunks of tutti-frutti on it.

Watch the video below:

The post got numerous comments with people being disgusted by the food fusion dish with one individual saying there is nothing left to experiment.

“Aur Kuch bacha hai experiment ke name pe (Is there anything more left to experiment),” commented an Instagram user along with a laughing emoji. “Awesome,” posted another. “Super delicious,” said a third. “Had enough of Internet,” commented another user.

In January, the video of a street vendor making masala dosa ice cream roll had also gone viral and sparked a debate about the need for such bizarre food experiments.

What do you think about this weird food combination and would you like to try it?