Stuck in flooded Delhi, Radhika Gupta ditches her car for ‘fabulous’ metro. Shares pictures

Heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms lashed Delhi-NCR on Friday. Though it provided much-needed relief from the scorching heat, the downpour also disrupted everyday life in many parts - from waterlogging in different areas to cancelled flights to the collapse of a roof at terminal 1 of Delhi Airport. The rain prompted many to take to X to share visuals of the downpour or how they are handling it. Among them is Edelweiss MF’s Radhika Gupta, who shared what she did after getting stuck in flooded Delhi. The image on the left shows a flooded Delhi, and the one on the right captures Radhika Gupta in the metro. (X/@iRadhikaGupta)

“What do you when Delhi is flooded on the day you are supposed to have a roadshow? Ditch the car for the fabulous metro, enjoy Chole Bhatura and Rajma Chawal like a Delhi kid, and keep working… and as luck would have it have a record roadshow turnout! The spirit of Mumbai meets the rain of Delhi!,” Radhika Gupta wrote.

In the following line, she added, “Thanks for the love, Delhi MFDs!”. She also posted four images along with her X post.

The first photo shows a car submerged in a waterlogged road in Delhi. The second picture is of her riding in a metro.

Take a look at the entire post to see the other moments of her journey:

With over 11,000 views, her post has further accumulated over 100 likes. Many also took to the comments section to react to her share.

What did X users post about Radhika Gupta's post on Delhi?

Praising her, an individual said, “That's the right spirit to take this catastrophe in. While people are whining about it, Ma'am, you took it with a really positive outlook. Commendable!!”

Another added, “It’s your charm at work, Radhika”. A third person joined in and commented, “You are a super lady, ma’am.”

A fourth person wrote, “Spreading positivity”.

In 2003, she started her career as a program manager intern at Microsoft and then joined McKinsey and Company in 2005 as a business analyst. She shifted to AQR Capital Management in 2006 as a portfolio manager and eventually co-founded Forefront Capital Management in 2009. She joined Edelweiss Multi-Strategy Funds in 2014 and held that position till 2017 before shifting to her current role.

What are your thoughts on this post shared by Radhika Gupta?