IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Study reveals vultures often fly up to 150 km daily in search of food
Vultures play a crucial role in maintaining the ecosystem (representational image).(Unsplash)
Vultures play a crucial role in maintaining the ecosystem (representational image).(Unsplash)
trending

Study reveals vultures often fly up to 150 km daily in search of food

This came to light through the analysis of the radio- tracking devices fitted on a few vultures in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:09 PM IST

An ongoing study of the behaviour pattern of the critically-endangered vultures has revealed that these large birds often fly around 150 kms in search of food on a daily basis, an official said on Thursday.

This came to light through the analysis of the radio- tracking devices fitted on a few vultures in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR), he said.

"We are studying the behaviour pattern of three radio tracking device-fitted vultures right now. In the process, we came to know that these birds often fly 100 km to 150 km for food daily," PTR director Uttam Kumar Sharma told PTI.

The radio devices were fitted on these birds in November last year with the aim of monitoring their activities, he said.

"It was found that many times, these three vultures would fly off to neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh from Panna in search of food and return home in the evening," Sharma said.

Radio tracking devices would be fitted on some more vultures in the PTR soon, he said.

According to Sharma, the behaviour of these scavenger birds, their habits and movements had not been studied with the help of radio trackers in the past.

PTR is home to around 600 vultures of seven species, four endemic and three migratory - he said.

A K Jain, deputy director of Bhopal-based Van Vihar National Park, said that India has lost 99.7 per cent of the vulture population and the remaining of these birds also faced the threat of extinction two decades ago, following which steps were initiated for their conservation.

Madhya Pradesh is home to the highest number of 8,397 vultures among all the states in India, he said, adding that the last MP-wide census of these scavenger birds was conducted in 2019.

The first census of vultures in the state was held in 2016 and the third count would begin from February 7, he said.

Environment activist Sachin Jain said vultures play a crucial role in maintaining the ecosystem as they eat the carcasses of dead animals.

If these natural scavengers become extinct, dead animals would decay and breed germs and spread diseases, he said.

Jain said that according to a famous journal report of 2010, India lost 4.9 crore vultures in 20 years.

"There were around five crore vultures in India some 20-25 years ago, but this number came down to around one lakh in 2007," he said.

He said that most of the vultures died from ingesting cattle carcasses that contained diclofenac, a drug used in treatment of livestock, following which it was banned in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh
app
Close
Lynda Hartman, 75, embraces her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, who suffers from dementia in a "hug tent" set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville,(AP)
Lynda Hartman, 75, embraces her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, who suffers from dementia in a "hug tent" set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville,(AP)
trending

‘Hug tent’ at Colorado elderly home lets people embrace their loved ones safely

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The assisted living facility partnered with nonprofit health care organization TRU Community Care to set up the tent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vultures play a crucial role in maintaining the ecosystem (representational image).(Unsplash)
Vultures play a crucial role in maintaining the ecosystem (representational image).(Unsplash)
trending

Study reveals vultures often fly up to 150 km daily in search of food

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:09 PM IST
This came to light through the analysis of the radio- tracking devices fitted on a few vultures in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indore gets ready for the Swachh Survekshan 2021.(Twitter/@ANI)
Indore gets ready for the Swachh Survekshan 2021.(Twitter/@ANI)
trending

Swachh Survekshan 2021: Indore gets ready with 'unique' wall paintings

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Indore has got the cleanest city award four times already.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image has now prompted people to share various comments.(@NASA)
The image has now prompted people to share various comments.(@NASA)
trending

NASA shares stunning image of Morocco. Can you guess what it shows?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:31 PM IST
NASA also shared a descriptive caption along with the gorgeous image.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Twitter/@sredits)
The image has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Twitter/@sredits)
trending

Fake or real: Pic of couple posing on edge of cliff leaves people with thoughts

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:12 PM IST
“Whats stopping you from doing this?” reads the caption shared alongside the picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the cat chef.(Instagram/@thatlittlepuff)
The image shows the cat chef.(Instagram/@thatlittlepuff)
trending

Watch: Cat chef shares sweet and spicy drink recipe. Will you try it?

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:57 AM IST
“Aww puff's paws are using gloves,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the newly discovered chameleon.(Twitter/@SNSB_Aktuell)
The image shows the newly discovered chameleon.(Twitter/@SNSB_Aktuell)
trending

‘Smallest reptile’: Tiny chameleon that can even fit on fingertip discovered

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:08 AM IST
Scientists assume that the lizard's habitat is small, as is the case for similar subspecies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This photo provided by The Texas Department of Public Safety shows an Amber Alert test for Chucky and his son Glen Ray, both fictional characters.(AP)
This photo provided by The Texas Department of Public Safety shows an Amber Alert test for Chucky and his son Glen Ray, both fictional characters.(AP)
trending

Authorities in Texas issue alert with Chucky doll as suspect, later apologise

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:46 AM IST
The alert was mistakenly sent out three times last week to Amber Alert subscribers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows "hero" Shawn Fallon.(Facebook/@mta)
The image shows "hero" Shawn Fallon.(Facebook/@mta)
trending

City worker climbs down vent in New York to retrieve woman’s ring, earns praise

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:28 AM IST
“Our Hero this week is MOW Infrastructure Supervisor Shawn Fallon!" reads a part of the post shared detailing the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the doggo sitting on the lap of the elderly patient.(Reddit)
The image shows the doggo sitting on the lap of the elderly patient.(Reddit)
trending

Doggo can’t control excitement after meeting elderly patient. Clip is aww-worthy

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:37 AM IST
“All hospitals should have pet visitation space,” demanded a Reddit user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The eagle's wing can be seen in the video.(Twitter/@buitengebieden_)
The eagle's wing can be seen in the video.(Twitter/@buitengebieden_)
trending

Bird’s eye view: Eagle snatches and flies off with drone mid-air. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The video starts with a beautiful shot of the blue sea by the drone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the motorcycle made entirely out of chocolate.(Instagram/@amuaryguichon)
The image shows the motorcycle made entirely out of chocolate.(Instagram/@amuaryguichon)
trending

Pastry chef creates intricate motorcycle entirely from chocolate. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:23 PM IST
The clip starts with Guichon sculpting the body of the motorcycle from chocolate blocks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man releases carps to Hoan Kiem lake on Kitchen God's Day as part of the traditional Vietnamese Lunar New Year celebrations, the biggest festival of the year in Hanoi, Vietnam.(REUTERS)
A man releases carps to Hoan Kiem lake on Kitchen God's Day as part of the traditional Vietnamese Lunar New Year celebrations, the biggest festival of the year in Hanoi, Vietnam.(REUTERS)
trending

Carp Diem: Vietnam kicks of Lunar year celebration with ornamental fish release

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:08 PM IST
On Hanoi's iconic Long Bien bridge, one group carried signs that read "RELEASE THE FISH, NOT THE PLASTIC BAGS!".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the dog and the leopard trapped inside a toilet.(Sourced)
The image shows the dog and the leopard trapped inside a toilet.(Sourced)
trending

Dog gets trapped inside toilet with leopard for hours, miraculously survives

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:32 PM IST
The incident took place in Bilinele village in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. artist Matthew Willey paints a mural of bees at Pipers Corner School in the south-east English county of Buckinghamshire, part of his Good of the Hive project to hand-paint 50,000 bees on buildings around the world, (REUTERS)
U.S. artist Matthew Willey paints a mural of bees at Pipers Corner School in the south-east English county of Buckinghamshire, part of his Good of the Hive project to hand-paint 50,000 bees on buildings around the world, (REUTERS)
trending

This New York artist is on a mission to hand paint 50,000 bees. Here's why

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Willey painted his first bee mural on a 1920s-style stucco building in LaBelle, Florida in 2015.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP