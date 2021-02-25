Surat Police uses Daft Punk reference to share road safety post
If you’re someone who regularly uses social media, you may already be aware that the Grammy-winning electronic music duo Daft Punk recently parted ways after 28 years. Since past few days, people are sharing all sorts of posts about the split between the helmet-wearing French duo. Surat Police has now joined in to ride the viral wave with a creative advisory post on road safety.
Taking to their official Facebook profile, the department shared “You don't need to 'Get Lucky', when you're wearing a helmet!” They also used several keywords, including #DaftPunk, #WearHelmet and #SuratCityTrafficPolice. The post is complete with a picture.
There is a chance the image may leave you giggling and also make you appreciate the department’s creativity.
Since being shared, the post has gathered tons of comments from people. Just like this individual who wrote, “Surat Police gets it.” Another wrote, “Haha.”
Surat Police is, however, not the only one winning the social media game. A day ago, a post by Assam Police also created quite a stir online. They channeled their inner music lover to share a hilarious advisory post related to fake news.
What do you think of Surat Police’s post?
