Swiggy changes Twitter bio to Munna Bhai MBBS dialogue after getting gold tick, netizens react

The post-Elon Musk era of Twitter saw tremendous changes, and the rollout of multi-coloured badges for verification purposes is among them. The micro-blogging site has been giving a blue coloured tick to Blue subscribers, a grey checkmark to accounts associated with the government and its organisations, and a gold badge to businesses. So, when Swiggy, an Indian online food ordering and delivering platform, got a gold checkmark on Twitter, they changed their bio to a Munna Bhai MBBS dialogue and raked several reactions from netizens.

"Our gold tick is laddoo," tweeted Swiggy while sharing a screengrab. It shows a laddoo in place of a gold checkmark, and their Twitter bio that reads, "Carrom ramvanu, juice pivanu, majjani life (Play carrom, have juice and enjoy your life)." This catchy phrase in the bio is a dialogue from the film Munna Bhai MBBS uttered by Rustom's dad when he played a carrom game with Munna Bhai and won it.

Take a look at Swiggy's tweet below:

our gold tick is laddoo pic.twitter.com/8o4fFO1pFf — Swiggy (@Swiggy) December 13, 2022

The post was made a day ago on Twitter, and it has since then gathered more than 190 likes and several retweets. Many also took to the comments section to post their thoughts.

"Besan k ladoo?" enquired an individual. Another shared "Pani poori" with a laughing emoticon. "Dietitian’s gold tick is proteilicious foods," commented a third.

