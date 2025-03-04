Swiggy reacts to engineer’s ‘pookie’ internship pitch: ‘Big boss ko pasand aaya toh..’

An engineer is winning hearts on LinkedIn with his post addressed to Swiggy. He created an interesting pitch for an internship to grab the attention of “pookie” Swiggy. In the post, the man explained in detail why he is a perfect fit for the social media team of the food delivery service. An engineer shared a pitch on LinkedIn to be a part of Swiggy’s social media team. (LinkedIn/Sharvin Shitole)

“Swiggy wale hire kare aur hum pitch na kare aisa toh ho nahi sakta! Dear Swiggy ki social media team, I saw you are looking for a social media intern. Toh yeh raha mera ek masaledaar pitch to work in your social media team! P.S. If you like this pitch, tag the right folks at Swiggy! Kya Swiggy muzhe hire karega?” Sharvin Shitole wrote in his post.

The post he shared starts by addressing Swiggy as “Pookie.” He then goes on to explain that though he is an engineer, he loves social media and is looking forward to being considered for this position.

How did Swiggy react?

Maintaining the humorous streak, the food delivery company replied, “Sharvin, Dekha humne pitch. Big boss ko pasand aaya toh batate hai (We saw your pitch, if the big boss likes it, we’ll let you know).

Take a look at the pitch here:

What did social media say?

Shitole’s post impressed many, with some expressing how they want to get in touch with him to offer work. An individual posted, “Swiggy ke social media ka fafda crispy hai, par yeh banda usme engagement ki jalebi jaisi mithas daal dega! Awesome pitch Sharvin Shitole.” Another added, “This is so cool!” A third expressed, “I loveeee thissss.” A fourth wrote, “Swiggy Hire him already.”

This is not the first time an eager applicant has used social media to reach out to Swiggy and show their creativity. In 2023, a man’s 11-page job pitch for Swiggy took social media by storm.

“Copywriter hungry for Swiggy! Hi Swiggy, saw your post about hiring copywriters. Hungry for my skills? See my deck,” read the first page of the pitch. The applicant explained why he was the right fit for the company while describing himself as humorous and revealing that he was an aspiring stand-up comedian.”