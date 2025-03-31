Swiggy support exec claims customers are ranked in 4 tiers, ‘high value’ ones get these perks

A person claiming to be a Swiggy customer care executive held an AMA session on Reddit yesterday, revealing insider details about how customers are categorised by the food delivery giant, how refunds are processed and more. In his anonymous question-answer session, the customer service executive claimed he was an employee of a third party platform associated with Swiggy. Swiggy chat executive on refunds, customer categories and more (Representational image)(Reuters)

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this information.

The executive said that his job involves answering phone calls and messages from irate Swiggy customers whose complaints range from spillage issues to missing items and more. He said that he works 6 days a week for 4-and-a-half hours every day, for which he is paid ₹7,000.

HT.com has reached out to Swiggy for a statement and will update this copy on receiving a response.

On customer categories

During the AMA session, the Swiggy customer chat executive claimed that Swiggy Food customers are divided into four categories or segments. These are - new users, low value customers, medium value customers, and high value customers.

High value customers can expect several benefits, like higher refunds in case an item is spilled during delivery.

“What's the definition of a high value customer? How do you decide which customers are high value? Based on monthly spend? If yes, how much?” a Reddit user asked.

To this, the Swiggy chat executive said that it is the “system” which categories customers.

High value customers are those who order frequently from Swiggy Food or spend a lot on the platform, he replied.

“We don't decide.... It's the system which categories this and it depends on how high value orders you are doing or how frequently orders you are doing basically these two things Hope that helps,” the executive said.

He reiterated this explanation in another response, explaining that “PQ” customers are “high priority” customers to Swiggy.

Asked what is a PQ customer, he answered: “A customer who is ordering quite frequently and high prices orders basically! Hope that helps.”

Perks for high value customers

So what benefits does a high priority customer get?

For starters, they may have an easier time claiming refunds. According to the anonymous Swiggy customer care executive, if a customer reports a quality issue or spillage during order delivery, they are asked to first offer a refund amount much lower than the actual cost of the affected product.

For example, if a Swiggy customer raises a complaint about an item worth ₹100, the support executive will first offer a refund of ₹30 or ₹35. “Many of the customers will take it and be happy and Swiggy will save 70 rupees,” the Redditor explained.

Only if a customer denies a low refund will the executive increase it to ₹50 and finally ₹100. It is mandatory for them to start with a lower offer.

However, in case of high value customers, executives are authorized to offer the full refund right at the beginning.

The Swiggy support executive also claimed that high priority customers get one free cancellation.

"A new user account doesn't have that one free cancellation But if you are not new user every account have one free cancellation eligibility for high priority customers ONLY incase your address was wrong or the order got cancelled due to you not responding to calls ....only in these 2 scenarios you can get a free cancellation," he wrote.