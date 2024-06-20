What Bollywood paparazzo Varinder Chawla said about his 'least fav' celeb Taapsee Pannu

Seasoned Bollywood paparazzo Varinder Chawla hosted an AMA session on Reddit yesterday, spilling the beans on the nicest and rudest celebrities, who is dating whom in the industry and more. Chawla, a paparazzo with 25 years of experience, was well placed to answer many of the queries posed before him. Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu.(Instagram/@taapsee)

Asked to name his most and least favourite actors, the Bollywood paparazzo did not hesitate. He named Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukoke and Kareena Kapoor as his “all time” favourites.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu and Jaya Bachchan made it to Varinder Chawla’s “least favourite” list.

“My all time fav ranveer singh ranbir kapoor deepika kareena and least fav is tapsee pannu and jaya bachchan [sic],” he wrote on Reddit.

Take a look at his response below:

Varinder Chawla hosted an AMA session on Reddit.

While Jaya Bachchan is famously opposed to paparazzi and photographers, Dunki actress Taapsee Pannu’s inclusion in the list surprised many. She also found another (unfavourable) mention during Chawla’s “Ask Me Anything” session on June 19.

“Taapsee Pannu doesn’t like paps at all,” he answered in response to a user who asked: “Who are some of the genuinely kind celebs, who are nice and kind not only on camera but off it too?”

During a recent appearance on a popular YouTuber's channel, Chawla had also spoken about the paparazzi's obsession with Taimur, the son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

“The demand increased so much that we began following him 24/7. Whether he was going to school or tuition, we were there. We even followed him while he played. We were disturbing the child’s personal life. That’s when they requested us to avoid certain places like school and tuition,” he revealed.