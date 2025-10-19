Taiwan mother duped of $420,000, forced to sell her home for ‘spiritual’ course

A terminally ill woman in Taiwan was manipulated into joining a so-called “spiritual growth” group that drained her family of more than NT$13 million (US$420,000). A Taiwan woman battling cancer was duped by a cult, losing over $420,000 through coercive rituals and fake “spiritual growth” sessions.(Representational image/Pexels)

According to a report by South China Morning Post (SCMP), the woman, surnamed Wang, who was battling terminal cancer, was subjected to humiliating and exploitative rituals under the guise of spiritual development.

Her ordeal began in August 2013, when she joined a “spiritual growth course” led by two women, surnamed Zhang and Chen. Her son also joined in April 2021. Participants were reportedly forced to perform degrading acts such as kneeling by roadsides, licking others’ toes, and enduring physical punishment in the name of purification.

Forced marriages and coercion

In one of the most disturbing incidents, Wang and her son were coerced into same-sex marriages in 2021, only to be forced to divorce their partners the following year. One female participant recalled being beaten until she agreed to divorce her husband before being made to marry Wang.

To maintain control, the cult leaders allegedly used fear and manipulation. Chen reportedly warned Wang: “You are going to die, even the gods cannot save you. Ultimately, your family will be torn apart, death is inevitable and you will die with resentment, unable to close your eyes, unable to be reincarnated.”

Financial exploitation under threat

The group demanded exorbitant sums from its members. According to SCMP, participants who wanted to become “Energy Purification Masters” had to pay NT$2 million (US$65,000). Those who disobeyed instructions were fined, including NT$1,000 (US$32) for missing a phone call.

Fearing her cancer would worsen if she disobeyed, Wang complied and continued attending classes until March 2023. Over the years, she paid NT$6.8 million (US$222,000), while her son contributed NT$6.5 million. To fund these demands, the son even sold their family home.

Legal battle and compensation

It was only in April 2024 that Wang and her son realised they had been defrauded after consulting legal experts. They filed a lawsuit seeking compensation from Zhang and Chen.

During the proceedings, the two leaders defended themselves by claiming that the family had voluntarily attended classes for ten years and that spiritual results could not be scientifically proven. However, the court ruled in favour of Wang and her son, ordering the women to jointly pay NT$13.3 million (US$434,000) in damages.

As SCMP reported, it remains unclear whether Zhang and Chen have faced any criminal charges following the verdict.