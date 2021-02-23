Take your taste buds for a lavish joyride with this 23 karat gold biryani in Dubai

A whiff of a plate of biryani is enough to leave many craving for the fragrant rice dish. Every now and then, various eateries across the world try to take it up a notch by experimenting with this beloved dish. Just like this special biryani served by Bombay Borough in Dubai. It is prepared with 23 karat pure edible gold. Shared on the eatery’s Instagram page, the pictures of the dish may leave you amazed – and craving for a bite too.

“Introducing the Royal Gold Biryani, Dubai's most expensive Biryani,” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the post. The share then goes on to describe all the different types of kebabs, koftas, exquisite sauces, curries, and raitas served alongside the biryani.

If you’re drooling already don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Check out the share:

Here’s a closer look at the divine platter:

The posts have accumulated several reactions from netizens. From asking the price of the biriyani to wanting to try out the dish, people shared all kinds of comments.

“Divine,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow what a treat,” commented another.

Would you try out this 23 karat edible gold biriyani?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON