Tamil Nadu’s Ooty turns into mini-Kashmir as temperature plummets to 1.3°C: Watch

Ooty, a hill station in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district, witnessed a chilly Sunday as the minimum temperature dipped to 1.3°C, along with the frost. This turned the hill station into a mini-Kashmir. Tamil Nadu: People in Ooty huddled around bonfires to keep themselves warm as the temperature dropped to 1.3°C on Sunday. (X/ANI)

The sudden drop in temperature and persistent frost disrupted people’s regular lives as they huddled around bonfires to keep themselves warm.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Ooty experiences frost every year from November to February, but this year, the rain storms delayed the onset of frost until late January. Ooty City and surrounding areas such as Kanthal, Pinker Post, and Thalai Kunta observed icy plains.

Due to the frost, the water drops on the lawns in Ooty and its surrounding areas froze, making it look like the green lawns were draped in a white carpet.

News agency ANI took to X to share a video capturing the frost in Ooty with the caption, “Frost forms on plants and vehicles in Ooty shivers as minimum temperature dips to 2.5 degrees Celsius.”

Watch the video here:

The video was shared a day ago on X. It has since been viewed over 25,400 times, and the numbers are still increasing. In addition to this, the video has received a plethora of likes and retweets. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“Late winter wave,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Beautiful weather.”

“Weather is very low,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?