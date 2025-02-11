Taxi driver in Dubai asks woman if she has sex with her boyfriend: ‘You didn’t f**k tonight?’

A woman shared a video on Instagram claiming that it shows her conversation with a taxi driver in Dubai. She alleged that the cab driver made her uncomfortable when he started asking her if she liked having sex with her boyfriend. A woman claimed she had a very uncomfortable conversation with a random taxi driver in Dubai. (Instagram/@naima.nsa)

“Not RTA/Careem taxi_ just those random taxis we boarded from Deira (Sic),” Instagram user Nsa Thomas wrote. She shared that she didn’t take a cab managed by the roads and transport authority of Dubai or the emirate-based taxi services Careem.

In the video, the cab driver continues asking the woman questions like “How many times has she had sex with her boyfriend," “What are the sexual acts she gets involved in,” and other such explicit questions. He even goes on to ask her ‘You didn’t f**k tonight?”

(Note: The video includes explicit language. Viewer discretion advised.)

How did social media react?

“Why are you entering illegal taxis!! This is why the police made it illegal, and you people still ride in them; please avoid using it and use the legal ones,” posted an individual. Another added, “Hey there, please stop sharing your negative experiences with someone who is not from my nationality while using my country’s flag. I feel bad that you went through this in my country. If you have a complaint, you should address it to the police directly. As an Emirati, I’ve used taxis and Uber many times in Dubai, and I have never encountered such issues. The drivers know that I can submit a complaint, and everyone here has the right to provide feedback about any services they receive in Dubai. If you’d like, I’m more than happy to help you file a complaint against this person. Just provide me with the car details, date, and location of the incident.”

A third commented, “Oh girl! Did you get his vehicle details? Straight to the police. He’ll get fined heavily and arrested.” The original poster replied, “Nope! Was one of those random Deira pickup cars, not Careem - I'd be sure not to hop into any of those again.” A fourth wrote, “So sorry you had to go through this; I hope you’re okay, love.”