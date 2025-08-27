Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce prenup row: Lawyers say singer has ‘a lot to protect’ amid marriage talks

Soon after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on social media, fans started speculating about their wedding and whether the two would consider signing a prenup. Neither the couple nor their teams have reacted to these speculations yet. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday(AFP)

However, Page Six quoted a few lawyers saying that ‘it makes sense’ for the pop star to have a prenup. Swift, as per Forbes' real-time data, is worth about $1.6 billion. Her NFL fiancé, according to Celebrity Net Worth, has a net worth of about $90 million.

“A prenup makes total sense for them. Taylor is reportedly worth around $1.6 billion, and Travis has about $90 million. That’s a huge difference,” Kara Chrobak, founding partner of Bespoke Law, told Page Six.

“Having a prenup lets them both go into the marriage knowing their separate assets are protected and avoids messy, expensive litigation if things don’t work out. For people at their level, it’s really about peace of mind and keeping things private, not about planning for divorce.”

Another attorney, Morgan Mazon, added: “A prenup protects what they’ve already built. A prenup can spell out exactly what’s ‘yours, mine, and ours,’ without any fumbles later.”

“I would also imagine an NDA is also a significant part of the prenup," Mazon added.

Like we reported earlier, Kelce and Swift's representatives have not commented on claims around prenups.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement announcement

The couple posted a five-photo carousel on Instagram on Tuesday. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read, accompanied by an emoji of a dynamite stick.

Kelce's father, Ed, told News 5's John Kosich that the two got engaged about ‘two weeks ago’.

"Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago. He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."