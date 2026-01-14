Tech firm offers ₹25 LPA salary, ‘daily 600 Zomato credits’ for Bengaluru job

The job ad was first shared on LinkedIn before quickly making its way to X, where it grabbed eyeballs.

What caught even more attention were the perks. The benefits mentioned in the job post included gym, phone and WiFi bill reimbursements, a work-from-home setup allowance of ₹21,000, a new phone every three years and ₹600 Zomato credits daily.

The post, which details an SDE 1 role based in Bengaluru , lists a base salary of ₹25 lakh per annum, along with ESOPs worth ₹20 lakh vested over four years. The successful candidate would also get a 10% performance bonus and relocation and signing bonuses totalling ₹5 lakh. This brought the total compensation for the first year to around ₹35 lakh.

A job listing offering a ₹25 lakh annual salary for a software developer with just one year of experience has gone viral on social media, sparking debate over pay structures in India’s tech industry.

X user @mainbhiengineer shared the post with the caption: “At one side layoffs are happening and other side companies are offering such high salaries for 1 year experience.”

“And the fun part is that same company would be paying lesser to 5-8yrs experience employee already working with them. Salary structure is completely broken in tech,” the X user added.

“This hurts because people who stayed loyal and grew with the company feel invisible. New hires get market rates, old employees get annual hikes,” wrote one X user.

“This is very much reality of current market, the thing is you need to understand which tech is hottest/has more potential to get max money and you need to acquire proficiency in it, then put across yourself to your current org your worth, if they don’t agree switch immediately,” another advised.

(Also read: Viral job ad shows gruelling hiring process for ₹2.4 LPA job, internet outraged)