Techie says Rapido driver refused extra ₹5: 'Tipping culture hasn't reached Kanpur yet'
A techie’s Rapido ride in Kanpur sparked an online debate about tipping culture in India.
Tipping has become a normal part of everyday life in many cities across India, but it seems some places are still catching up. A small incident in Kanpur has highlighted just how uncommon tipping can be outside major metros.
What should have been a simple ride turned into a surprising experience over a mere ₹5.
The incident was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @shydev69.
Tipping culture hasn't reached Kanpur:
Recently, a techie, Ayush Singh, who was travelling in Kanpur on a Rapido, was taken aback after paying ₹60 for a ride that cost ₹55.
The driver complained about the extra money, leaving him surprised.
“Tipping culture hasn't reached Kanpur yet. I paid the Rapido driver ₹60 instead of ₹55, and he started complaining,” the post adds.
His post quickly caught the attention of social media users, sparking discussions about how tipping culture varies across India.
Here's how people reacted to the post:
X users reacted to the post with humour and surprise. Many couldn’t believe someone would complain about an extra ₹5.
One of the users commented, “In Delhi, they would have asked to give at least ₹80.”
A second user commented, “Kolkata main iss culture ko export karo yaar.”
“You had to pay him 50 then,” another user commented.
Tipping culture isn’t just in India, but an Indian YouTuber discovered how differently it works in the United States.
In 2024, Ishan Sharma, who was touring the US, shared his experience at a New York City restaurant where he paid $50 for a $45 meal.
The server kept the extra $5 as her tip, leaving Sharma surprised, which sparked a lively debate online.