Techie says Rapido driver refused extra ₹5: 'Tipping culture hasn't reached Kanpur yet'

Tipping has become a normal part of everyday life in many cities across India, but it seems some places are still catching up. A small incident in Kanpur has highlighted just how uncommon tipping can be outside major metros. The driver complained about the extra money, leaving the man surprised. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

What should have been a simple ride turned into a surprising experience over a mere ₹5.

The incident was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @shydev69.

Tipping culture hasn't reached Kanpur: Recently, a techie, Ayush Singh, who was travelling in Kanpur on a Rapido, was taken aback after paying ₹60 for a ride that cost ₹55.

The driver complained about the extra money, leaving him surprised.

“Tipping culture hasn't reached Kanpur yet. I paid the Rapido driver ₹60 instead of ₹55, and he started complaining,” the post adds.

His post quickly caught the attention of social media users, sparking discussions about how tipping culture varies across India.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.