Telangana CM Revanth Reddy intervenes to prevent closure of Hyderabad food stall

After police in Hyderabad closed a popular food stall on January 30 to ease traffic congestion, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy intervened and directed the DGP and the Urban Development Ministry to revoke their decision and let ‘Kumari Aunty’s’ food stall function. Sai Kumari, who runs ‘Kumari Aunty’s’ food stall in Hyderabad. (X/@sreereddi77)

According to a report by The Hindu, the food stall is popular among food vloggers and social media influencers who usually visit the place during lunch hours. After the decision was revoked, the CM is expected to visit the eatery in the next few days to boost the confidence of small business owners like Sai Kumari, who runs the ‘Kumari Aunty’ stall.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“About 200, most of them being YouTubers, come here daily between 12-2 pm to shoot videos and park their vehicles around the stall leading to congestion,” Ganesh Patel, Inspector, Raidurgam Traffic Police, told The Hindu.

According to a report by India Today, Kumari has been operating her stall for more than 13 years. However, she was recently prohibited from running it near the Durgam Cheruvu Bridge. She revealed that her husband was unhappy with the stall’s popularity on social media, which eventually led to its closure.

Kumari Aunty’s menu has rice, chicken, mutton curry and other non-vegetarian food items.

Also Read| MCD orders desealing of shops sealed in 2017 in Delhi