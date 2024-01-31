 Telangana CM Revanth Reddy intervenes to prevent closure of Hyderabad food stall | Trending - Hindustan Times
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy intervenes to prevent closure of Hyderabad food stall

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy intervenes to prevent closure of Hyderabad food stall

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 31, 2024 07:27 PM IST

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy stepped in after the Raidurgam traffic police ordered the closure of ‘Kumari Aunty’s’ stall in Hyderabad to ease traffic congestion.

After police in Hyderabad closed a popular food stall on January 30 to ease traffic congestion, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy intervened and directed the DGP and the Urban Development Ministry to revoke their decision and let ‘Kumari Aunty’s’ food stall function.

Sai Kumari, who runs ‘Kumari Aunty’s’ food stall in Hyderabad. (X/@sreereddi77)
Sai Kumari, who runs ‘Kumari Aunty’s’ food stall in Hyderabad. (X/@sreereddi77)

According to a report by The Hindu, the food stall is popular among food vloggers and social media influencers who usually visit the place during lunch hours. After the decision was revoked, the CM is expected to visit the eatery in the next few days to boost the confidence of small business owners like Sai Kumari, who runs the ‘Kumari Aunty’ stall.

“About 200, most of them being YouTubers, come here daily between 12-2 pm to shoot videos and park their vehicles around the stall leading to congestion,” Ganesh Patel, Inspector, Raidurgam Traffic Police, told The Hindu.

According to a report by India Today, Kumari has been operating her stall for more than 13 years. However, she was recently prohibited from running it near the Durgam Cheruvu Bridge. She revealed that her husband was unhappy with the stall’s popularity on social media, which eventually led to its closure.

Kumari Aunty’s menu has rice, chicken, mutton curry and other non-vegetarian food items.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

