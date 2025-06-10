Test for logical thinkers: Can you crack this simple-sounding puzzle that’s stumped the internet?

Brain teasers have long captured the imagination of internet users with their clever twists and deceptive simplicity. These puzzles, often framed in everyday language, test logic, reasoning, and close reading — offering a quick mental workout that is both entertaining and enlightening. If you’re a fan of such mind-bending challenges, there’s a new one making the rounds online that might just leave you scratching your head. A riddle on Facebook stumped users with its wording. (Facebook/Minion Quotes)

The riddle in question was recently shared on Facebook by the page Minion Quotes and has quickly gained traction.

The riddle

The teaser reads: "Jack's Mom has 4 kids: North, East, South, and ?"

At first glance, it seems like a simple geography-based question, prompting many to instinctively answer “West” to complete the directional sequence. However, the real answer lies in the phrasing of the question itself — a classic trick of misdirection that brain teasers are known for.

Check out the puzzle here:

Social media reacts

The riddle has attracted over 200 comments from users trying to crack it. Many fell into the “West” trap, while others quickly caught on to the hidden clue.

One user commented, “I said West too fast and now I feel tricked.” Another wrote, “It’s clearly Jack. The answer is right there in the question!” A third chimed in humorously, “This one got me. I feel betrayed by my own logic.”

Some users used the comments section to explain the trick, noting how people often overlook key details when reading too quickly. “It’s not about directions at all, it’s a test of reading comprehension,” one pointed out. Another added, “Love how something so simple can stump so many of us — brilliant!”

Others treated it as a fun family challenge, tagging friends with comments like “Let’s see how long it takes you to get this one.” A few even admitted, “Had to read it three times before I got it. Good one!”

Have you figured it out?

So, have you solved it? The answer is hidden in plain sight. The riddle begins with “Jack’s Mom has 4 kids…” which means Jack is one of the children. The names given — North, East, and South — are simply distractions. The fourth child is Jack.