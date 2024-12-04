‘The love we spit’: Couple's absurd wedding vow rap battle leaves internet in stitches

While most couples write their wedding vows, this musical duo decided to rap battle at the altar as they promised to love and commit to each other for a lifetime. The video starts out with the couple, Aaron and Rebel Sawyer who call themselves musicians, holding hands at the altar before reading out their marital vows to each other. Aaron and Rebel Sawyer, who call themselves musicians, decided to rap their wedding vows to each other(Facebook/RebelSawyer)

The bride, dressed in a white dress stands in front of the groom who is wearing a white unbuttoned shirt and baggy pants. "Aaron Sawyer, do you want something real?," she asks him as music begins playing while surprised and confused guests look around.

The duo stand next to each other, microphones in hand, and begin rapping their vows. The bride talks about their connection in "higher planes". "You elevate my vibe, I am down to give you everything. My service comes in full supply," she sings.

Then, it's the groom's turn. "Remember when I swore devotion, psilocybin our brains wide open," he sings, referring to the psychedelic compound that occurs in over 200 species of fungi.

Take a look at the video here:

The duo sway to the music and dance, singing together. Behind them some guests are seen sitting quietly with a expressionless look on their faces. "When you are soulmates and collaborators, even your wedding vows turn into a lyrical masterpiece. This is part two of the love we spit on our big day," Rebel wrote in a post on Facebook, while sharing the video of their wedding rap.

‘I got embarassed’

After their epic melody ended, the duo asked the guests if they liked the performance and received a loud cheer from them. "Wow. Weddings will never be the same," said the officiant as the the couple resumed their ceremony.

The video was posted on X by a user who saw the viral clip on TikTok. The post quickly gained 700,000 views and users were not impressed. While many were left feeling uncomfortable by the awkward rapping, others said that they were shocked to see the absurd performance. "Not gonna lie I got secondhand embarrassment," read one of the comments.

(Also read: At Meerut's 'royal wedding', groom gets ₹2.5 crore cash, car worth ₹75 lakh)

"My lungs hurt. I am laughing so hard. This is so cringe," said another user. "Watched this on mute cause I already know what it’s going to sound like. Comments confirm I made the right choice," wrote a third user.