‘The train is sparkling’: Woman impressed by Vande Bharat sleeper coach interiors, cleanliness. Watch
A woman shared her first Vande Bharat sleeper coach experience and praised its clean interiors and upgraded design.
A woman’s video showing the interiors of a Vande Bharat sleeper coach has caught attention online, with many social media users reacting to the train’s modern design, clean look and upgraded passenger experience.
(Also read: Vande Bharat sleeper train sees littering on first day: ‘Civic sense dekh lo aap’)
The video was shared on Instagram by Ruchi Trivedi, who recorded her first experience while travelling in the second AC coach of the sleeper train. In the clip, she is seen showing the curtains, lights, bedding and overall layout of the coach, while praising the design and cleanliness.
“So, look, guys, currently we are sitting here, and this is Vande Bharat's sleeper coach, second AC. Look at the curtains and everything, how well they've been designed, like this. Look at everything. And as for the lights, look at them. The standard of the entire thing has been internationalized,” she said in the video.
‘Please keep civic sense in mind’
Trivedi also showed the bedding provided to passengers and pointed out a new blanket cover, which she said looked fresh and well designed.
“These are the blankets we get, plus, look, this is a new thing, brand new. So, it's essentially like a cover. It's a cover for your blanket. And it has this kind of print on it, which looks so beautiful and nice. Even the color they chose is very good. And look, everyone gets one like this,” she said.
Calling the train “sparkling”, she urged passengers to maintain its cleanliness. “The train is sparkling. I would just say that, guys, please keep civic sense in mind. Keep the train sparkling clean like this. This is our responsibility too,” she added.
Sharing her personal experience, Trivedi said, “But seeing it for the first time, it feels good. And would you like to travel with your family in this or not? Do let me know. My personal experience has been good, of course. It's really good. I love this. It looks very beautiful. It was so much fun looking out at night.”
The clip was shared with the caption, “My first experience of travelling on this new-generation sleeper train in India. What a mind-blowing experience it was.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The video has drawn several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “This actually looks like a big upgrade for Indian Railways.” Another said, “The coach looks beautiful, but people really need to maintain it.” A third commented, “Finally, sleeper trains are getting the attention they deserve.”
(Also read: Vande Bharat Sleeper inaugural vs commercial food: Viral pics show difference, IRCTC reacts)
Another Instagram user wrote, “Would love to travel with family in this.” Someone else added, “The interiors look premium and comfortable.” Another reaction read, “Civic sense is the most important thing now. Passengers should keep it clean.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More