Think you’re smart? Try solving this mind-bending maths puzzle that has everyone guessing

Brain teasers have always intrigued the curious minds of the internet. They don’t just pass the time — they stimulate critical thinking and give a unique sense of satisfaction when cracked. Especially when numbers are involved, the puzzles often seem deceptively simple but carry an unexpected twist. And if you’re someone who enjoys deciphering tricky maths puzzles, there’s a fresh challenge making waves online. A tricky maths brain teaser posted on X puzzled users.(X/@brainyquiz_)

The teaser that got everyone talking

Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Brainy Quiz, the puzzle reads:

“IQ Test, 1111 = 5, 2222 = 10, 4444 = 20, 6666 = ??”

Posted on April 7, the brain teaser has since garnered over 16,000 views and racked up more than 600 comments.

Internet reacts

While the puzzle doesn’t come with a hint or a solution, users on X have flooded the post with their guesses and reasoning.

One user confidently replied, “It’s 30.” Another followed up with, “Ummm maybe 30?” trying to sound certain but clearly second-guessing themselves. A different user joked, “This is giving me maths trauma from school.” Meanwhile, one comment read, “It’s simple. Just add the digits and multiply by the number of digits,” though others weren’t convinced by that logic.

Some users were quick to throw out answers like “40” or “25,” while others took a more philosophical route with comments like “Does it even need to make sense?” One user simply said, “I give up,” reflecting the frustration shared by many.

The range of responses—from confident guesses to humorous resignation—shows just how engaging and puzzling these brain teasers can be.

Why the internet can’t get enough

So, why are puzzles like these so popular? The answer may lie in the shared experience. Brain teasers offer a moment of fun, challenge, and sometimes frustration, bringing people together in debate. Whether you solve it or not, you're part of the conversation.

In a world of fast content and endless scrolling, a momentary pause to test your logic feels oddly refreshing. And when the internet comes together to crack a code, it’s not just about finding the answer — it’s about the thrill of the chase.

Have you figured it out yet?