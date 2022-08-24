This automatic dosa maker ‘prints’ dosas and netizens are not impressed. Watch

Dosa is known to be one of the most iconic dishes that India has produced. And for diehard dosa lovers, this particular product that has been going viral on the Internet might be difficult to digest. And you know what might literally be difficult to digest according to some netizens? A ‘printed’ dosa. Yes, you read that right. A video that has been shared by a Twitter user named Samantha shows an advertisement for this product that a lot of people are having difficulty to even believe the existence of. According to the Twitter handle of this man, he is based in the Bay Area of the United States of America. And on his Twitter, he has over 19,000 dedicated followers.

In the replies to this tweet, he has also attached a link to the product. But what is most noteworthy is that most netizens are having a difficult time grasping the concepts of the existence of this product. It retails for Rupees 15,999 and is around six kilograms in its weight. The description of this product details that it is made in India and portable, along with other such features.

Take a look at the video of the dosa ‘printer’:

This particular tweet that he has shared on August 23 has already received more than 2.77 lakh views on it as of now.

“What if the batter gets jammed and then you have to print a test idli?” hilariously questions a Twitter user. “Finally a printer that works even when it is out of Cyan,” notes another individual. “No fun at all!! Where's the joy of cooking here? Doesn't get my vote,” writes a third. However, the original poster says in a reply, “(…) Depending on how well it operates, it could be good for big families or people with disabilities though.”