The cat about to perform the trick. (Reddit/Blauwejas)
This cat can do magic. Watch it perform a trick and be amazed

“What a smart cat!” commented a Reddit user after watching the cat perform the trick.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 06:07 PM IST

The Internet is flooded with videos that show cute doggos performing some amazing tricks taught to them by their hoomans. Well, here’s a video that features a cat showcasing its abilities to perform a trick. And this isn’t just any regular trick. This one involves magic.

A video that was earlier shared on TikTok has made its way on to Reddit. Just 22 seconds long, the video shows a cat sitting on a table where someone performs a magic trick involving a coin. Once the man successfully completes his trick, he encourages the cat to do the same.

It takes the man a few tries to coax the cat to copy him but eventually the kitty performs the trick. The magic isn’t just related to the trick - the video will also magically bring a smile on your face. Watch the video below:


Since being posted some 14 hours ago, the video has collected over 1,400 upvotes and several reactions.

“Oh my, he could be a good magician,” commented an individual. Well, looks like it already is. “Awww, that cat made me smile,” another posted. “What a smart cat!” posted a third. “Cat was torn between being aloof or showing off!” added a fourth.

What do you think about this kitty and its magical powers?

