This grid brain teaser has sparked a chatter on X. Can you solve it?

Brain teasers are a great way to exercise your mind while having some fun. While some are easy to solve, others can leave people searching for answers for minutes on end. And if you are looking for a brain teaser to pass your leisure time or challenge your loved ones, look no further. This particular brain teaser features a few grids and their corresponding values. Based on that information, you need to find the value of a grid that has a question mark against it. Can you solve it? Brain Teaser: Can you solve this puzzle that everyone is talking about? (X/@H0H0v)

The brain teaser was posted on X with the caption, “What’s the answer?” The first part of the brain teaser shows a grid equal to 9, while the second one has the value one against it. Using this information, can you find the value of the third grid?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared on January 18. Since being posted, it has accumulated over 34,700 views. In addition to this, the puzzle has also received more than 250 likes and numerous retweets. Many even flocked to the comments section of the post to share answers.

Here’s how people reacted to the brain teaser:

“1x1=1. 2×2=4. 3×3=9?” wrote an X user.

Another added, “4; The count is a number of cross points of horizontal and vertical lines; In this case, it’s four.”

“I say 3. Double the number of squares in each shape and then add 1. Of course, 4 is another possible answer, as most have said,” claimed a third.

A fourth declared, “The correct answer is 5.”

“Number of crosses,” shared a fifth.

Many unanimously declared that ‘4’ is the probable answer to this brain teaser.