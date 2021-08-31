This Instagram post explaining how words have immense power is a must-read

The Instagram page ‘mother with sign’, managed by Poonam Sapra, is a treasure trove of shares that often leave people motivated. Just like the recent share that talks about the power of words. There is a chance that her post will not only make you nod in agreement but teach you a life lesson too.

“Just something we don't remember. Insulting and hurtful words cut deep and are hard to forget. They impact us. Words can make us calm and feel valued. Words can inspire us to do great things, to fight inner and outer battles, to achieve heights and stay determined. Words make us feel emotions — if you think about it, a national anthem too is made of words and look at the power it has to make us feel the way we do for our country,” she wrote while sharing a few images. The pictures show her holding placards to explain more about the power that words hold.

“It's wise to choose our words carefully. Speak after careful consideration. Speak less if you must. Promise less. Speak kindly when you do. Speak gently if you can. For once you speak, you can't take those words back,” she also added as the concluding lines of the share.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared on August 30, has gathered more than 18,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated various comments from people.

“So true!!! Words are always impactful.... They can ignite and inhibit too,” wrote an Instagram user. “Very true. It is important to speak kindly,” shared another. “Thank you ma’am for enlightening us with your words,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

