‘This is basic humanity’: Man slams company for limiting paternity leave to one week

New parents often take time to adjust to life with a newborn, learning new routines and coping with sleepless nights, but recently, a man opened up about how his time was cut short. The father explained that most of the short leave was already spent on hospital discharge formalities. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In a Reddit post that has sparked strong reactions online, a man described how his company limits paternity leave to just one week for employees working with clients.

“One week of paternity leave is a joke. I’m beyond frustrated,” the caption of the post reads.

Paternity leave cut short: According to the post, the company policy offers one month of paternity leave, but the client's calendar reduced it to seven days.

The father explained that most of this short leave is already used up by hospital stays and discharge formalities.

“By the time you’re actually home with your newborn, trying to understand feeds, sleep, recovery, and just learning how to be parents, your leave is basically over,” the post adds.

What made the situation worse, he wrote, was what he described as workplace hypocrisy.

According to him, colleagues often take weeks off for holidays, personal work, or rest, without much explanation. Yet his paternity leave was strictly limited, even though he informed his team well in advance.

“I remember someone was venting about 2 weeks of paternity leave, and I thought, Okay, my org is better — we offer one month. Turns out that’s just on paper.”

In his post, he stressed that paternity leave is not a vacation or comfort benefit. “This is basic humanity,” he wrote.

Also Read: Noida doctor calls rising school fees a monthly threat: ‘Fewer vacations. Delayed dreams'