This is how a cute ‘nurse’ cat who stays at a vet hospital spends her day. Watch

A cat named Bae who is a ‘nurse’ at a vet hospital is receiving lots of love after a video of hers was recently shared online. The video showcases the cute kitty performing ‘important’ hospital duties with absolute ease. There is a chance that you will fall in love with Bae after seeing the adorable video.

The video is posted on the Instagram page called thehospitalcats. The bio of the page also explains its purpose. “Rescue cats that became leaders of the vet hospital,” it reads. And, Bae is one of those rescue cats who now roams around in the hospital.

The video showcasing the ‘nurse’ cat is posted with a simple caption. “She’s always so helpful,” it reads. We won’t spoil the fun by giving away what the video showcases, so take a look:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.3 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many couldn’t stop talking about the cuteness of the cat.

“She works 14 hour shifts,” wrote an Instagram user. “Where does Bea sleep at night? She would obviously love to patrol the whole vet for you!” asked another. They also received a reply. “She and the other cats have free roam of the hospital at night except for the lobby, pharmacy, and surgery room. She loves to mess with the paper towels and unroll them hahahaha,” it read.

“Honestly, I don’t know how she does it all. The long shifts and STILL being so attentive AND competent with A1 bedside manners. Truly an inspiration. A human could never!!” commented a third Instagram user. “Definitely falling in love with Nurse Bea. Is she the most active of the Cat Crew? She seems to make the most appearances on here. Which is fine by me,” expressed a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON