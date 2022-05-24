Three-year-old boy sings nursery rhyme while playing the piano. Watch cute video

If you are looking for some wholesome content to beat your weekday blues, then this video is definitely for you. The video showcases the talent of a three-year-old boy who loves to sing and play the piano. The video shows the boy singing harmonies to the nursery rhyme Hot Cross Buns and also playing the piano. It is just too adorable to miss.

The video was posted by the Instagram page oliverosiokuncic three days ago. It has got more than 17,000 views so far. The page belongs to Oliver Osio-Kuncic, a three-year-old boy, who likes to play different musical instruments. The boy’s account is managed by his father. The Insta page is filled with videos of the boy showcasing his musical talent.

“Here is Oliver singing harmonies to Hot Cross Buns! His amazing teacher @annalisa_monticelli has asked him to play mirror image in the left hand of some the simple tunes he already knows, to start playing hands together, now that the hand position has improved considerably. However, he also loves singing along, so just managed to catch him singing the two voices that he is already playing on the piano!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has got more than 700 likes and several comments.

“You’re so talented! Keep up the incredible work!” commented an Instagram user. “Awesome beginning,” wrote another. “You’re so cute, Oliver,” said a third.

What do you think about this talented boy who loves singing and playing the piano?