 Ticketless woman occupies reserved seat on train, refuses to give it up: 'I am from railways'
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ticketless woman occupies reserved seat on train, refuses to give it up: ‘I am from railways’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 20, 2024 06:33 PM IST

A woman admits that she is travelling on a train without a ticket but refuses to give up the reserved seat of another passenger she wrongly occupied.

A video of a ticketless woman occupying a reserved seat on a train has gone viral. The woman is seen arguing with her fellow passengers throughout the video, refusing to give up the seat. She even threatens them by saying that she works with the Indian Railways.

The image shows a ticketless woman occupying the reserved seat of another passenger on a train. (X/@ShoneeKapoor)
The image shows a ticketless woman occupying the reserved seat of another passenger on a train. (X/@ShoneeKapoor)

An X user shared the video with a caption that reads, “The lady is occupying a reserved seat without a ticket. Refused to get up, arguing with everybody around.”

In the video, the woman admits she is travelling without a ticket but says she will not give up the seat. She even instructs the passenger who booked the reserved seat to go and find the TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner) to get things sorted.

Take a look at the entire video here:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, the video has gone viral and accumulated over one million views. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments. A few also tagged Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways of India, to bring the matter to his attention.

How did X users react to this viral video involving a ticketless passenger?

“Ashwini Vaishnaw, a railway employee, illegally occupied a passenger’s seat and refused to vacate. This is the limit,” wrote an X user.

“I can bet this is not the first time she did that,” added another.

“This can be addressed easily by imposing a very steep fine if caught travelling without a ticket or if you are travelling in a class where you don't have a ticket. Limit the waiting and unreserved tickets,” suggested a third.

“Squatter. Such disrespectful, entitled people” joined a fourth.

“A question to all people here: what would you do in this situation, or what is the ideal solution?” questioned a fifth.

A passenger caught travelling without a ticket on India Railways can be asked to pay a minimum fine of 250 along with the ticket's cost for the distance they travelled, reported Live Mint in an article published a few years ago. A ticketless passenger can also face imprisonment for up to six months.

Ticketless woman occupies reserved seat on train, refuses to give it up: 'I am from railways'
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
