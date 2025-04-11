Titanic’s digital reconstruction reveals new shocking details of its tragic final moments

On the 113th anniversary of the Titanic’s sinking, National Geographic is set to release a documentary that offers an unprecedented look at the legendary maritime disaster. Utilising advanced underwater scanning technology, the film presents a highly detailed digital reconstruction of the wreck, capturing the ship’s structure down to individual rivets. Once believed to be "practically unsinkable", the Titanic collided with an iceberg on April 14, 1912.(AP)

The project, led by filmmaker Anthony Geffen in collaboration with deep-sea mapping company Magellan, began in 2022 and took nearly two years to analyse. According to National Geographic, these findings challenge long-standing assumptions about the events following the iceberg collision.

The ‘unsinkable’

The Titanic, once considered "practically unsinkable", struck an iceberg about 400 miles south of Canada at approximately 11:40 p.m. on April 14, 1912. The ship sank within three hours, taking over 1,500 of its 2,240 passengers and crew into the freezing Atlantic, where the 28°F waters caused rapid hypothermia.

One of the documentary’s most striking discoveries is the presence of an open steam valve in the wreckage, suggesting that a group of crew members stayed at their posts to keep the ship’s electricity running for as long as possible. This effort allowed distress signals to continue even after the collision, though few ships were in range to respond.

The documentary also provides new insights into how the ship broke apart, differing from the depiction in James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster, Titanic. According to National Geographic, “The Titanic didn’t split cleanly in two—it was violently torn apart, ripping through first-class cabins where prominent passengers like J.J. Astor and Benjamin Guggenheim may have sought refuge as the ship went down.”

Additionally, the documentary sheds light on the role of First Officer William Murdoch, long accused of abandoning his post. New evidence suggests that Murdoch and his team were swept away by the sea before they could reach the limited number of lifeboats available. The Titanic carried only 20 lifeboats, with a maximum capacity of around 1,200 people—far fewer than the 2,240 passengers and crew on board.

At approximately 12,500 feet below the ocean's surface, the Titanic wreck continues to deteriorate at a rapid rate. In response, billionaire Larry Connor has announced plans to visit the site in 2026 using a deep-sea submersible, a move that has drawn criticism from both government authorities and the families of those who perished in the disaster.

This groundbreaking documentary aims to reshape public understanding of one of history’s most infamous shipwrecks, offering new perspectives on the courage and tragedy that unfolded that fateful night.

