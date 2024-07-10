Tribal girl who worked as a daily wage worker scores 73.8% in JEE, gets admission at NIT, Trichy

Eighteen-year-old Rohini, a girl belonging to a tribal community in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, has created history after she scored an impressive score in one of India's toughest exams- JEE. As per reports, Rohini managed to secure 73.8% in the exam and has gained admission to the National Institute of Technology, Trichy. Rohini belongs to a tribal community in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. (X/@ANI)

Talking about her achievement, Rohini told news agency ANI, “I am a student from a tribal community who studied in a tribal government school. I appeared in the JEE exam and secured 73.8 percent. I have secured a seat in NIT Trichy, and I opted for Chemical Engineering. The Tamil Nadu state government has come forward to pay all my fees. I thank the CM for helping me. I performed well because of my headmaster and the staff of my school.”

Rohini's success is special as she comes from disadvantaged circumstances. Her parents are daily wage workers and her house is located in Chinna Ilupur Village. (Also Read: JEE Advanced topper Ved Lahoti never saw the clock while studying, stayed away from social media)

Talking about her daily struggles, she said that she worked as a daily wager while simultaneously preparing for the entrance exam.

"My parents are daily wage workers and even I also worked as a daily wage worker while preparing for the exam. Since I studied well I got a seat in Trichy NIT," she told ANI.

The agency also shared a video of Rohini, who can be seen doing daily chores in her house, such as cooking and gardening. At the end of the clip, she also shows her admit card.

Since the video was shared, it has gained more than three lakh views. The post also has numerous comments. Many people were happy for Rohini's achievement. (Also Read: IIT-JEE topper says he 'didn't study half as much' after aspirant's strict schedule goes viral)

An individual wrote, “My heartfelt congratulations to her for achieving such an exceptional feat.”

Another X user, Jayashree, said, “Congratulations for her efforts and her getting a seat in Regional engineering college.”

“Finally someone got real benefit of reservation. The Government should soon conduct survey and verification of people already under reservation umbrella. To kick out undeserving people and include people like this girl. This is the only way to expand reservation for limited period,” commented someone else.