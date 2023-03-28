Home / Trending / Tribals in Tamil Nadu make life-size elephant statues using invasive weed

Tribals in Tamil Nadu make life-size elephant statues using invasive weed

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 28, 2023 03:40 PM IST

IAS officer Supriya Sahu took to Twitter to share a video of tribals making life-size elephant statues using invasive weeds.

A video showing a group of people turning invasive weeds into beautiful statues of elephants was posted on Twitter. Shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, the video captures the people making and attaching each part of the statues by hand. Chances are, the video will leave you saying wow.

The image shows life-size elephant made using invasive weed.(Twitter/@supriyasahuias)
The image shows life-size elephant made using invasive weed.(Twitter/@supriyasahuias)

“Wonderful visit to a remote unit in Gudalur where young tribals are making life size elephant models out of lantana - an invasive species. About 100 tribals are creating magic with their hands. Win-win as it creates local livelihood opportunities & helps in lantana removal,” the IAS officer tweeted and posted a video.

The clip shows the inside of a workshop where people are seen creating the different elephant statues.

Take a look at the Twitter video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 43,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received more than 2,400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Fantastic work, hope the state government is encouraging these wonderful artisans,” posted a Twitter user. “Amazing,” shared another. “Incredible ,” commented a third. “This is so cool!” wrote a fourth.

tamil nadu twitter video viral video
tamil nadu twitter video viral video
