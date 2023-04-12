Turtle ‘chases away’ lion drinking water. Watch

Do you like watching videos that capture incredible interactions between wild animals? Then here is a video that may leave you stunned. The video, shared on the official Instagram page of Latest Sightings, shows a turtle forcing a lion to walk away. Captured at Africa’s MalaMala Game Reserve, the video is simply incredible to watch. The image shows the turtle with the lion.(Instagram/@latestkruger)

The video opens to show a lion drinking water while standing on the bank of a waterbody. Within moments, a turtle approaches the big cat and starts pushing it with its tiny head. This goes on for some time, and ultimately, the lion walks away.

Take a look at the video.

The video was shared six days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 3.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 20,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“The hunter is being hunted by the prey! What a significant life lesson here,” posted an Instagram user. “10 points for attitude,” commented another. “Love how the lion just looked straight into the camera like, ‘can you believe this guy?’,” expressed a third. “Master Oogway!” joked a fourth, referencing a character from the animated film series Kung Fu Panda. “They are buddies, that is great,” wrote a fifth.

