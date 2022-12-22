Home / Trending / Twitter users reply to Swiggy’s ‘dish that comes to your mind when you hear heartbreak’ post. See responses

Twitter users reply to Swiggy's 'dish that comes to your mind when you hear heartbreak' post. See responses

Published on Dec 22, 2022

Twitter users responded to Swiggy’s tweet with biryani, ice cream and chocolate, among other food items.

Twitter users shared various responses to Swiggy's 'dish that comes to your mind when you hear heartbreak' post.
Twitter users shared various responses to Swiggy's ‘dish that comes to your mind when you hear heartbreak' post.(Representational Image/Pexels (Chan Walrus))
By Arfa Javaid

Almost all of us have been through that unbearable pain of heartbreaks, and each one of us has our own ways of recovering. While many lock themselves up or cry uncontrollably, others crave their favourite dish instantly. So, when Swiggy asked their Twitter followers about the first dish that pops up in their heads when they hear about ‘heartbreak’, it expectedly attracted a lot of eyeballs and responses.

“What’s the first dish that comes to your mind when you hear ‘heartbreak’?” tweeted food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy.

Take a look at Swiggy’s tweet right here:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gathered close to 100 likes and various responses from Twitter users.

Here are some of the responses that Twitter users shared:

“Pizza with extraaaaa cheeeseeeee,” posted a Twitter user. “Biryani anytime,” wrote another. To this, Swiggy replied “Biryani” with a crown emoji, implying that biryani is king. A third commented “Samosa” and Swiggy replied “with extra chutney”. “After heartbreak: one masala papad, one paneer tikka, three rotis, one dal tadka and jeera rice. Before heartbreak: pizza, burger, sandwich…,” shared a fourth. A few Twitter users also replied with “ice cream” and “chocolate”. What dish did you associate with heartbreak?

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

