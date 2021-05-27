Two bees open the cap of a bottle, Internet goes berserk

A video of two bees opening up the cap of a cold drink bottle has gone viral on the Internet. The 10-second-long clip shows two bees on either side of the bottle coordinating as they rotate the lid so that it opens. Once the lid is loose, one of the bees just pushes it off the bottle. On the bottom it says, “Teamwork is everything” in Portuguese.

The video is captioned, “Well, that's it for humanity. We've had a decent run but if bees have mastered the screw-top lid I think this is the beginning of the end.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Well, that's it for humanity. We've had a decent run but if bees have mastered the screw-top lid I think this is the beginning of the end. pic.twitter.com/XyHonJ2q73 — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) May 25, 2021

The video of the bees garnered over 1.3 million views, some 64,000 likes and more than 16,000 retweets, along with several comments. While several tweeple expressed astonishment, others joked about what else the bees could do.

“If we could hear them talk I’m sure it would be something like ‘Gary, I said twist to my left!” one posted. “If and when they open a child-proof-cap aspirin bottle (I cannot), we'll be doomed for extinction!” another joked.

