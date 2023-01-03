Home / Trending / Two hornbills engage in an ‘aggressive’ battle mid-air. Video astonishes people

Two hornbills engage in an ‘aggressive’ battle mid-air. Video astonishes people

trending
Published on Jan 03, 2023 09:46 AM IST

The video of the two hornbills engaged in an “aggressive” battle was posted on Twitter.

The image, taken from the Twitter post, shows two hornbills engaged in an “aggressive” battle.(Twitter/@supriyasahuias)
The image, taken from the Twitter post, shows two hornbills engaged in an “aggressive” battle.(Twitter/@supriyasahuias)
ByTrisha Sengupta

IAS officer Supriya Sahu who is the additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests in Tamil Nadu often takes to Twitter to share posts related to wildlife. Her shares never fail to amaze people and also leave them stunned. Case in point, her recent share about hornbills. In her post, while sharing about the birds she also posted a video that shows two creatures engaged in an “aggressive” battle.

“Hundreds of Great Hornbills congregate in Nelliyampathy and Valparai regions in Tamil Nadu every year. Here is a brilliant capture of 'mid air casque butting' when two hornbills engage in an aggressive fight hitting with their casques. Captured by Dhanuparan #Hornbills,” she shared. Besides the video, she also tweeted an image that shows the two birds fighting with each other.

Take a look at the post she shared:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has accumulated more than 17,000 views and counting. Additionally, the tweet has received nearly 1,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. Some voiced their confusion and shared that Nelliyampathy is located in Kerala. However, these hills are situated in the Tamil Nadu - Kerala border sharing spaces in both the states.

Take a look at some of the comments people shared while reacting to the video:

“Wow,” posted a Twitter user “For some reason they look like the dragons from Westeros,” shared another referencing fictional creatures from the television series Game of Thrones. “Astonishing ma’am,” expressed a third. “Despite the aggression, this appears as an artistic dance up in the sky,” commented a fourth. “Fabulous,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video twitter
viral video twitter

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out