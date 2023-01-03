Two hornbills engage in an ‘aggressive’ battle mid-air. Video astonishes people

IAS officer Supriya Sahu who is the additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests in Tamil Nadu often takes to Twitter to share posts related to wildlife. Her shares never fail to amaze people and also leave them stunned. Case in point, her recent share about hornbills. In her post, while sharing about the birds she also posted a video that shows two creatures engaged in an “aggressive” battle.

“Hundreds of Great Hornbills congregate in Nelliyampathy and Valparai regions in Tamil Nadu every year. Here is a brilliant capture of 'mid air casque butting' when two hornbills engage in an aggressive fight hitting with their casques. Captured by Dhanuparan #Hornbills,” she shared. Besides the video, she also tweeted an image that shows the two birds fighting with each other.

Take a look at the post she shared:

Hundreds of Great Hornbills congregate in Nelliyampathy and Valparai regions in Tamil Nadu every year. Here is a brilliant capture of 'mid air casque butting' when two hornbills engage in an aggressive fight hitting with their casques.Captured by Dhanuparan #Hornbills pic.twitter.com/xeiA3cUTxf — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) January 2, 2023

Since being shared a day ago, the video has accumulated more than 17,000 views and counting. Additionally, the tweet has received nearly 1,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. Some voiced their confusion and shared that Nelliyampathy is located in Kerala. However, these hills are situated in the Tamil Nadu - Kerala border sharing spaces in both the states.

Take a look at some of the comments people shared while reacting to the video:

“Wow,” posted a Twitter user “For some reason they look like the dragons from Westeros,” shared another referencing fictional creatures from the television series Game of Thrones. “Astonishing ma’am,” expressed a third. “Despite the aggression, this appears as an artistic dance up in the sky,” commented a fourth. “Fabulous,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on the video?