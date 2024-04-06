Uber driver struggling to buy school bag for daughter gets a surprise from Delhi rider

A Facebook post shared by a man has gone viral on social media and left people smiling. He recollected his encounter with a struggling father driving Uber in the post. He wrote how he got a gift for the driver's daughter after overhearing his conversation with his wife. The beautiful story will tug at your heartstrings. The image shows the rider with the Uber driver struggling to buy a school bag for his daughter. (Facebook/@Kiran Verma)

“I booked an Uber cab today. The driver picked me up and started the ride. During the ride, he got calls and disconnected 2-3 times. After that I insisted that he pick up the call. He did and the sound from the other side was quite audible to me. It was his daughter, and she asked for a school bag,” Verma wrote.

In the following lines, he shared that he overheard the conversation between the driver and his wife where the man said he could not “afford to buy a new bag at least in the next 2-3 days”.

“I changed the drop location while he was on a call with his wife, and as soon as we arrived, I asked the driver to come with me, saying the thing I was going to buy was quite heavy. The driver (a humble man) came with me without asking me anything. I took him to a bag store and bought one school bag. I made the payment from my wife’s account as I didn’t have enough in my account. I handed over the bag to him. He was speechless and just thanked me,” Verna explained what happened next.

Later he exchanged numbers with the Uber driver who, after giving the bag to his daughter, shared a picture of her with her new gift.

“We often come across bad drivers using services like Ola or Uber, but sometimes we meet Superheroes, also known as Fathers,” Verma expressed. “I don’t have words for how rich I feel after this. But gratitude to each and every father who never let their kids down,” he added.

Take a look at the post here:

The post was shared two days ago. Since then, it has collected more than 1.7 lakh likes. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Facebook users say about this post?

“Thanks for sharing this lovely incident. A few days back, I also heard one of my society maids talking to my neighbour's aunty that her daughter was demanding homemade pizza in the evening as it was her birthday, but she couldn’t get all the ingredients as cheese is costly. I bought all the items and called her an hour later to give her everything to make pizza for her little birthday girl that evening, and she was happier than anything. I'm glad that we can help such people and make others happy if we can. We should help like this more often,” wrote a Facebook user.

“The best part is you didn't disclose their identity,” added another.

“I loved it that you also blanked out their faces! Real heroes! Giving and showing off the receiver's faces is not cool! This post is the best one I saw today, and it touched my heart! Keep doing good!