UK gardener grows massive 8.97 kg onion, wows people

ByVrinda Jain
Sep 19, 2023 09:37 AM IST

After watching the weight of the onion, the judges at Harrogate Flower Shows that the onion might be on to set a world record.

A gardener from the UK's Guernsey might be in line to set the world record for growing a massive 8.97 kg onion. Harrogate Flower Shows took to Instagram to share this news. They also posted a picture of the gardener with his prized possession.

Gareth Griffin holding the huge onion he grew. (Instagram/@Harrogate Autumn Flower Show)
Gareth Griffin holding the huge onion he grew. (Instagram/@Harrogate Autumn Flower Show)

"This eye-watering, ENORMOUS onion is a new record-breaking giant! The onion, grown by Gareth Griffin from Guernsey, weighed in at a whopping 8.97kg today, on the first day of the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show, and stands to be a new world record!" wrote Harrogate Flower Shows on Instagram. (Also Read: Duo makes world’s largest doughnut cake weighing 102.5 kg. Watch)

Alongside, they also shared a picture of Gareth Griffin proudly holding the massive onion.

Take a look at the post shared by Harrogate Autumn Flower Show here:

This post was shared on September 16. Since being shared, it has received several likes and comments.

Here's what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, "That's a huge onion."

A second added, "How many spaghetti Bolognese do you think you could make with this?"

"It was awesome to see! Whopper! Well done!" posted a third.

A fourth commented, "What an achievement!"

"My God, wow," expressed another.

