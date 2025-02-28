Menu Explore
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
Uncover the meaning behind a word that paints a picture of calm and golden days - word of the day

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 28, 2025 07:36 PM IST

The word of the day for today is halcyon—it described a peaceful and happy time.

Words have the power to shape the way we communicate, and expanding your vocabulary can help you express yourself with clarity and nuance. It’s not just about learning new words but also about discovering fresh ways to convey thoughts and emotions. Today, we delve into a fascinating term—Halcyon—a word rich in history and meaning.

Halcyon means a period of peace and happiness.(Representational image generated using AI)
Halcyon means a period of peace and happiness.(Representational image generated using AI)

Meaning of halcyon

According to the Oxford Dictionary, halcyon refers to "a period of calm, happiness, or prosperity; (as a mass noun) calm, tranquillity." Meanwhile, Cambridge Dictionary defines it as "a very happy or successful period." The word carries a sense of nostalgia, often used to describe peaceful, golden times in the past.

The origins of halcyon

The word Halcyon has an intriguing origin rooted in Greek mythology. According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, the term derives from the story of Alkyone, the daughter of the god of the winds. Grief-stricken over her husband Ceyx’s death at sea, Alkyone threw herself into the ocean to join him. The gods, moved by their love, transformed the couple into Halcyon birds, often associated with kingfishers.

These birds were believed to nest on the sea, and Alkyone’s father, touched by their devotion, granted them a period of unusual calm, ensuring peaceful waters until their eggs hatched. This legend gave rise to the word halcyon, which was first used in English during the 14th century to refer to the mythical bird and later to kingfishers. By the 16th century, halcyon evolved into an adjective, now commonly used to describe a tranquil, idyllic time—often in reference to the past.

How to use halcyon in everyday language

“She often reminisced about the halcyon days of her childhood, filled with laughter and adventure.”

“The country experienced a halcyon period of economic growth and stability in the early 2000s.”

“Looking at the sunset over the calm sea, he felt a halcyon sense of peace.”

Challenge your mind!


