Union Home Minister Amit Shah opens up on work-life balance, says ‘my family plays…’

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the News18 Rising Bharat Summit - a leadership event held from March 19 to March 20 in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the event and delivered the keynote address. The leadership summit was also graced by several eminent personalities from various fields who delivered speeches. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was speaking at a leadership event when he shared how he maintains a balance between work and life. (HT Photo )

During the summit, the Union Minister sat down for a chat with Network18 MD & Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi. The minister shared thoughts on various topics such as CAA, NRC and the upcoming elections.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When Joshi asked the Home Minister about how he makes time for his family and maintains work-life balance, the Union Minister said, “Mai parivar ke lie samay nahi nikal sakta, parviaar mere lie samay chun ke nikal leta hai [I am not able to find time for my family, but my family takes time for me].”

He added, “To hamara balance bana rehta hai aur isme parivaar ka bada role rehta hai [So, the balance is maintained and my family plays an important role in this].”

Amit Shah made this statement while his wife, Sonal Shah, was present in the audience.

The Home Minister also clarified that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would not rip off an Indian’s citizenship, and the Indian Muslims need not worry about it. He further accused the opposition of spreading misconceptions about CAA for political gain ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

“The CAA won’t take anyone’s citizenship away. I am again clarifying that Muslims of this country have nothing to worry about. This was a promise made by all the stalwarts at the time of Independence. We are implementing the Liaquat–Nehru Pact,” he emphasised.