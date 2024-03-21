 Union Home Minister Amit Shah opens up on work-life balance, says ‘my family plays…’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Union Home Minister Amit Shah opens up on work-life balance, says ‘my family plays…’

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 21, 2024 04:09 PM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah shared his views on work-life in the presence of his wife Sonal Shah.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the News18 Rising Bharat Summit - a leadership event held from March 19 to March 20 in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the event and delivered the keynote address. The leadership summit was also graced by several eminent personalities from various fields who delivered speeches.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was speaking at a leadership event when he shared how he maintains a balance between work and life. (HT Photo )
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was speaking at a leadership event when he shared how he maintains a balance between work and life. (HT Photo )

Read| Amit Shah reacts to Supreme Court's electoral bonds verdict: ‘Fully respect order but…’

During the summit, the Union Minister sat down for a chat with Network18 MD & Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi. The minister shared thoughts on various topics such as CAA, NRC and the upcoming elections.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When Joshi asked the Home Minister about how he makes time for his family and maintains work-life balance, the Union Minister said, “Mai parivar ke lie samay nahi nikal sakta, parviaar mere lie samay chun ke nikal leta hai [I am not able to find time for my family, but my family takes time for me].”

He added, “To hamara balance bana rehta hai aur isme parivaar ka bada role rehta hai [So, the balance is maintained and my family plays an important role in this].”

Amit Shah made this statement while his wife, Sonal Shah, was present in the audience.

Also Read| Amit Shah's ‘hafta vasooli’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi over electoral bonds

The Home Minister also clarified that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would not rip off an Indian’s citizenship, and the Indian Muslims need not worry about it. He further accused the opposition of spreading misconceptions about CAA for political gain ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

“The CAA won’t take anyone’s citizenship away. I am again clarifying that Muslims of this country have nothing to worry about. This was a promise made by all the stalwarts at the time of Independence. We are implementing the Liaquat–Nehru Pact,” he emphasised.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Union Home Minister Amit Shah opens up on work-life balance, says ‘my family plays…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On